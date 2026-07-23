Samsung uses silicon-carbon batteries for the first time: New technology capabilities

South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced silicon-carbon (SiC) batteries for the first time in its new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models. This technology is expected to usher in a new era in the battery industry, as it provides higher energy density compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main advantage of silicon-carbon batteries is that they allow for a significant increase in battery capacity without increasing the physical dimensions of the device. Additionally, with this technology, engineers can make the smartphone body thinner while maintaining battery capacity. According to ixbt.com, Samsung has decided to innovate in exactly these two directions.

Balance of capacity and compactness

Thanks to the new technology, Samsung has managed to increase battery capacity in its "book-style" foldable smartphones. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra model is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model features a 4800 mAh battery. For comparison, the previous generation was limited to 4400 mAh.

In the Galaxy Z Flip 8 model, the company took a different approach: the battery capacity remained unchanged, but thanks to SiC technology, the device body became significantly thinner. While the previous model had a thickness of 13.7 mm when folded, the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 measures 13.1 mm. This is an important update for users who value compactness.

Market competition and future plans

It is worth noting that Chinese smartphone manufacturers have moved much further ahead in the use of silicon-carbon batteries. Since 2023, some brands have been using this technology to install batteries ranging from 6000 to 10,000 mAh without increasing body thickness. Samsung has chosen a more cautious and conservative approach in this regard.

For now, the new type of batteries is only being used in the expensive Galaxy Z series of foldable devices. However, experts predict that in the future, this technology will reach other popular Samsung series. In particular, we may see new batteries in the following series:

Galaxy S series (flagships);

Galaxy A series (mid-range devices);

Galaxy M and Galaxy F models.

According to rumors, the future Galaxy S27 Ultra model could be equipped with a 5500-6000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. This will undoubtedly take the autonomous operating time of Samsung flagships to a new level. For now, the company continues to adapt this technology for mass production and test its safety.