Alejandro Garnacho parts ways with Chelsea: Argentine star heads to Aston Villa

Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho is nearing an exit from the London club. After a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine talent is set to continue his career at Birmingham-based Aston Villa. This transfer is expected to be one of the most high-profile deals in the Premier League. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa and Chelsea have reached an agreement on the player's transfer. Under the terms of the deal, the 22-year-old winger will initially join on a one-season loan. The Birmingham club has also committed to a mandatory purchase option if certain conditions are met. This is a major victory for Unai Emery, as the Spanish manager had wanted to sign Garnacho even when he was leaving Manchester United last year.

Emery's long-awaited plan and medical examination

Unai Emery believes that Alejandro Garnacho's explosive speed and technical skill fit perfectly into his tactical setup. It is reported that the player has already undergone a medical in Birmingham and has agreed to the terms of a four-year contract that will take effect if the transfer becomes permanent. This move is crucial for Aston Villa to strengthen their attacking line ahead of the Champions League and domestic competition next season.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso did not stand in the way of this transfer. Garnacho did not appear in the team's pre-season training, as Alonso had granted him permission to resolve his transfer matters. The player, a product of the Atlético Madrid academy, failed to find his place in London and could not become a regular starter.

Garnacho was signed from Manchester United last year for £40 million, but he struggled to justify that fee. Last season, he made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring 8 goals. Despite this, he could not fully adapt to the team's style of play. His departure is part of a large-scale overhaul at Chelsea; previously, Marc Cucurella moved to Real Madrid, and Andrey Santos joined Manchester United.

Exchange in the transfer market

Interestingly, Garnacho's transfer is seen as part of a unique exchange between the two clubs. Recently, Chelsea broke their club record by signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million. Garnacho's arrival at Aston Villa will serve to fill the void left in the attack following Rogers' departure.

Aston Villa opened a new chapter in their history by winning the Europa League last season. Now, the team aims to compete worthily in the Champions League. In addition to Garnacho, the club has already announced the signing of Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. Such activity demonstrates the Birmingham club's serious intent to fight for top honors not only in England but also on the European stage.