Four contenders for Hervé Renard: South Korea views him as the primary candidate

French coach Hervé Renard remains one of the most sought-after specialists in international football. According to Foot Mercato, following his brief stint in Tunisia, several football federations have expressed interest in him simultaneously.

The most serious option is South Korea national team. At the same time, Renard is also considered a candidate for the head coach positions of the South Africa, Senegal, and potentially Algeria national teams.

South Korea considers Renard the primary candidate

According to the source, South Korea football federation is considering Hervé Renard as the main candidate for the national team head coach position.

According to local media reports, the French specialist could replace Hong Myung-bo, who left his post after an unsuccessful performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage.

So far, there is no information regarding an official agreement between the parties.

African teams are also showing interest

Hervé Renard's extensive experience in African football ensures he remains in high demand on the continent.

According to reports, the South African and Senegalese football federations have also included him in their lists of candidates for the head coach position.

Given Renard's experience working with African national teams, both of these options could be considered seriously.

The Algeria option may also emerge

The Algeria national team is currently operating under the leadership of Vladimir Petković.

However, according to the source, if Petković leaves his post, the Algerian Football Federation may consider the candidacy of Hervé Renard.

Thus, it is likely that the interest surrounding the French coach will intensify in the near future.

Renard has been a champion in Africa twice

Hervé Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice during his coaching career.

He led the Zambia national team to become continental champions in 2012, and the Ivory Coast national team in 2015.

It is precisely these results that have made Renard one of the most experienced and sought-after coaches for working with national teams.

Which team will he choose?

For now, Hervé Renard's next destination is unclear. While the South Korea option is being highlighted as the most serious, offers from Africa could also change his decision.

The French specialist's choice is expected to be one of the most interesting developments in the international coaching market in the near future.