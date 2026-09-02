30 Golden Rules: How to free yourself from mental burden, time waste, and excessive clutter?

Often, we waste our valuable time and vital energy on trivial matters, unnecessary items, and useless thoughts. To improve the quality of life and achieve mental peace, it is enough to turn recommendations in the following five areas into daily habits.

1. Mental tranquility and right thinking

Ways to clear the brain of unnecessary thoughts and find inner balance:

Determine priorities: Set your main goals for the week, month, and year — know what is truly important;

Personal values list: Write down your values on paper so that it is easier to make decisions in complex situations;

Thought diary: Write down your thoughts on paper — this clears the brain of useless thoughts that constantly "spin" around;

Thinking minimalism: Deal only with ideas that are practically useful and necessary;

Conscious environment: Surround yourself with people who inspire you and have a positive impact;

Learn to say "No": Refusing without a sense of guilt is the only way to protect your personal "Yes";

A simple question: In any difficult situation, ask yourself: "Can this be simplified further? How?"

2. Proper time management (Time management)

Rules for spending your day productively and without nervousness:

Time analysis: Write down where your day was wasted ("holes") and draw conclusions;

Buffer between tasks: Leave short breaks between tasks — this allows you to catch your breath and drastically reduces stress;

Limiting social networks: Messengers are the main time thieves. Use timers or limiting apps;

3 priority tasks: Do not plan dozens of tasks for a single day, choose a maximum of 3 main tasks;

Schedule rest: "Doing nothing" must also be an important part of planned rest;

Delegation of tasks: Refuse to carry all the burden alone, both at home and at work;

Automation: Create templates for identical repeating processes.

3. Order in the living and working environment

The order of things around you directly affects your inner state:

Cleaning the desktop: Keep both your computer screen and your physical desktop clean from unnecessary files and items;

Decluttering the home: The fewer items there are, the less the brain is distracted and the faster decisions are made;

Digitizing documents: Transferring important papers to PDF/electronic form will save you time on your next trip or official business;

A place for everything: Assign a specific "home" to each item so you don't waste time searching;

"Buy later" rule: Instead of buying an item immediately, write it down on a list — after a few days, it will become clear whether you really need it or not;

Cleaning day: Once a month, hold a day to get rid of extra, unused items.

4. Filtering information and tasks

Maintaining focus in the era of information storms:

Single system: Manage your tasks through only one program or one notebook;

Turning off notifications: Phone alerts create minor clutter, turn them off;

Content filter: Unsubscribe from channels, groups, and subscriptions that do not bring you benefit;

Centralized memory: Store important information in a single database (e.g., Notion or Trello);

Single direction: Do not study multiple topics at the same time — focus your main attention on one important thing.

5. Self-care and health

Simplifying life begins first and foremost with respecting your own body: