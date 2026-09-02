AnTuTu releases the ranking of the most powerful sub-flagships for August

·21·Technology
AnTuTu releases the ranking of the most powerful sub-flagships for August

The popular AnTuTu benchmark platform has presented its new ranking of the highest-performing Android smartphones in the sub-flagship category for August 2026. This list is significant as it clearly demonstrates current trends in the mobile technology market and the competition between processors. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Honor 600 Pro model took first place at the end of last month. This version, intended for the Chinese market, managed to score an impressive 2,187,704 points, becoming the absolute leader in its class.

The dominance of MediaTek processors

It is noted that the Honor 600 Pro model in the ranking runs on the modern MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Elite platform. Interestingly, the global version of this smartphone is built on a different processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which highlights regional differences.

The second place was taken by the Oppo Reno 16. Equipped with the Dimensity 8550 Super chip, this device scored 2,145,230 points. The top three is rounded out by the Oppo K15 Pro (Dimensity 8500 Super), which recorded a result of 2,132,203 points.

Test results and technical analysis

Experts point out that the entire top ten of the August sub-flagship ranking consists of devices using MediaTek processors. This situation differs sharply from the ranking of the most powerful flagships announced this month, as the flagships were based entirely on Qualcomm SoC.

This data was collected using AnTuTu V11 in China during the period from August 1 to August 31 of this year. It should also be noted that the ranking takes into account the average result of each device rather than the highest, so some smartphones may show even higher results in individual tests.

AnTuTuHonorMediaTekSmartphonesRanking
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