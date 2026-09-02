Official: Borussia Dortmund signs Arsenal star

·57·Sport
Official: Borussia Dortmund signs Arsenal star

Arsenal have officially announced that one of their most talented academy graduates, 19-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan. This was reported by the Gunners' press service.

The London club expressed confidence that the young star will gain significant playing time in the Bundesliga and continue his development.

"We look forward to his next steps": Arsenal's official statement

The London team wished the young midfielder luck in their statement:

  • Best wishes from the club: "We wish Ethan success during his productive spell at Borussia Dortmund and will follow his progress with great interest";

  • Professional contract: The London academy graduate signed his first professional contract with the club in March 2024, upon turning 17.

Premier League record and Nwaneri's journey

Ethan Nwaneri has already left a unique mark on the history of modern English football:

  • Record holder: At just 15 years and 181 days old, he became the youngest player in Premier League history, as well as the youngest player to feature for Arsenal in any official competition;

  • Experience at Marseille: The player spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Marseille, making 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist;

  • Performance at Arsenal: During the completed season, Ethan participated in 12 matches for the London club's first team, scoring 1 goal.

The Dortmund phenomenon: A workshop for young talents

Nwaneri's next destination is no coincidence for the Bundesliga giant:

  • Youth development school: "Borussia Dortmund" has always served as a springboard for young English talents (Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham) to become world-class stars;

  • Main goal: At the German club, Nwaneri aims to gain regular playing time in a highly competitive environment and return to London as a stronger player.

ArsenalBorussia DortmundEthan NwaneriPremier LeagueBundesliga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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