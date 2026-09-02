Tourist who hid a $200,000 diamond in his mouth jailed

A foreign tourist who attempted to steal a precious stone in Singapore has been sentenced to prison by a court. He hid a diamond worth nearly $200,000 in his mouth in an attempt to smuggle it out of a jewelry store.

This was The Straits Times reported.

It is reported that on September 1, a Singapore court sentenced the foreign tourist to two years and four months in prisonfor committing a major theft. The unusual crime took place at one of the city's most prestigious and luxurious jewelry stores.

The perpetrator entered the store as an ordinary customer, pretending to be interested in buying expensive jewelry. While the salesperson was showing him various items, the man took advantage of a brief moment when the staff was distracted.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, he secretly took a diamond worth nearly $200,000 and hid it in his mouth. He planned to smuggle the precious stone out of the store in this way.

However, his plan did not last long. Store employees quickly noticed the diamond was missing and took measures to prevent the suspect from leaving the building. They monitored the exits until the police arrived.

The detained individual initially refused to admit his guilt. Nevertheless, law enforcement officers sent the suspect for a medical examination to determine if he had the precious stone.

An X-ray taken during the examination showed a foreign object in his digestive system. This allowed the police to confirm that the suspect had hidden the diamond.

Later, the precious stone was recovered naturally. Following this, the criminal confessed to his actions in court.

As a result, the Singapore court legally assessed his crime and imposed a two-year and four-month prison sentence . This incident drew attention as one of the theft cases involving an unusual method of hiding a valuable item.