The world's leading transfer and statistics portal Transfermarkt has updated its ranking of the most expensive signings in football history. From Chelsea to Manchester City, the world champion Enzo Fernández's €145 million transfer has firmly secured the 4th spot on this historic list.

This amount equals the fee paid a year ago by Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle and is officially recorded as the most expensive signing in Enzo Maresca's team history.

Transfermarkt interpretation: The 10 most expensive transfers in football history

Ranking of the biggest financial deals in world football:

Rank Player From Club To Club Transfer fee 1 Neymar Barcelona PSG €222m 2 Kylian Mbappé Monaco PSG €180m 3 Ousmane Dembélé Borussia Dortmund Barcelona €148m 4 Alexander Isak Newcastle Liverpool €145m 4 Enzo Fernández Chelsea Manchester City €145m 6 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Chelsea €138m 7 Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest Manchester City €135m 8 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona €135m 9 João Félix Benfica Atlético Madrid €127.2m 10 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid €127m

Manchester City's new record and Premier League dominance

Historical significance of the transfer: