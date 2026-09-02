Football history rewritten: Enzo Fernández transfer enters the global top 4
The world's leading transfer and statistics portal Transfermarkt has updated its ranking of the most expensive signings in football history. From Chelsea to Manchester City, the world champion Enzo Fernández's €145 million transfer has firmly secured the 4th spot on this historic list.
This amount equals the fee paid a year ago by Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle and is officially recorded as the most expensive signing in Enzo Maresca's team history.
Transfermarkt interpretation: The 10 most expensive transfers in football history
Ranking of the biggest financial deals in world football:
Rank
Player
From Club
To Club
Transfer fee
1
Neymar
Barcelona
PSG
€222m
2
Kylian Mbappé
Monaco
PSG
€180m
3
Ousmane Dembélé
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
€148m
4
Alexander Isak
Newcastle
Liverpool
€145m
4
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
Manchester City
€145m
6
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
Chelsea
€138m
7
Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
€135m
8
Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool
Barcelona
€135m
9
João Félix
Benfica
Atlético Madrid
€127.2m
10
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
€127m
Manchester City's new record and Premier League dominance
Historical significance of the transfer:
Unrivaled in the history of the 'Citizens': The €145 million figure makes itthe absolute record signing in Manchester City's club history;
Financial power of the Premier League: A significant portion of the transfers in the top ten ranking belongs directly to English Premier League giants (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool);
Two PL stars in the top 5: In the world ranking, Isak and Enzo Fernández sit only behind Neymar, Mbappé, and Dembélé.
…