Football history rewritten: Enzo Fernández transfer enters the global top 4

·68·Sport
Football history rewritten: Enzo Fernández transfer enters the global top 4

The world's leading transfer and statistics portal Transfermarkt has updated its ranking of the most expensive signings in football history. From Chelsea to Manchester City, the world champion Enzo Fernández's €145 million transfer has firmly secured the 4th spot on this historic list.

This amount equals the fee paid a year ago by Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle and is officially recorded as the most expensive signing in Enzo Maresca's team history.

Transfermarkt interpretation: The 10 most expensive transfers in football history

Ranking of the biggest financial deals in world football:

Rank

Player

From Club

To Club

Transfer fee

1

Neymar

Barcelona

PSG

€222m

2

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco

PSG

€180m

3

Ousmane Dembélé

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

€148m

4

Alexander Isak

Newcastle

Liverpool

€145m

4

Enzo Fernández

Chelsea

Manchester City

€145m

6

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

Chelsea

€138m

7

Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest

Manchester City

€135m

8

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool

Barcelona

€135m

9

João Félix

Benfica

Atlético Madrid

€127.2m

10

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid

€127m

Manchester City's new record and Premier League dominance

Historical significance of the transfer:

  • Unrivaled in the history of the 'Citizens': The €145 million figure makes itthe absolute record signing in Manchester City's club history;

  • Financial power of the Premier League: A significant portion of the transfers in the top ten ranking belongs directly to English Premier League giants (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool);

  • Two PL stars in the top 5: In the world ranking, Isak and Enzo Fernández sit only behind Neymar, Mbappé, and Dembélé.

FootballTransfersPremier LeagueManchester CityEnzo Fernández
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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