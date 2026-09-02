Official: Barcelona parts ways with two players

The Catalan club Barcelona has made significant decisions regarding its La Masia academy graduates in the final stages of the summer transfer window. According to the club's official press release, two promising players will continue their careers in foreign leagues.

Defender Alvaro Cortes has been permanently transferred to the Belgian club Royal Antwerp, while young attacking midfielder Toni Fernandez has been loaned to the Italian side Venezia.

Alvaro Cortes at Royal Antwerp: Deal terms and statistics

Details of the agreement reached with the Belgian club:

Benefit for Barça: The Catalans agreed to the permanent transfer of the 21-year-old center-back, but retained a percentage of any future sale;

Playing time: Cortes last season Barcelonamade 1 official appearance for the first team;

Leadership at Barcelona B: During the completed 2025/2026 season, the defender played 27 matches for the reserve team (Barcelona Atletic) and, despite being a defender, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assiststo his name.

Toni Fernandez heads to Italy: Buy-back clause included

The move of the 18-year-old talent to Venezia and the club's precautionary measures: