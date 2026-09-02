Official: Barcelona parts ways with two players

·73·Sport
Official: Barcelona parts ways with two players

The Catalan club Barcelona has made significant decisions regarding its La Masia academy graduates in the final stages of the summer transfer window. According to the club's official press release, two promising players will continue their careers in foreign leagues.

Defender Alvaro Cortes has been permanently transferred to the Belgian club Royal Antwerp, while young attacking midfielder Toni Fernandez has been loaned to the Italian side Venezia.

Alvaro Cortes at Royal Antwerp: Deal terms and statistics

Details of the agreement reached with the Belgian club:

  • Benefit for Barça: The Catalans agreed to the permanent transfer of the 21-year-old center-back, but retained a percentage of any future sale;

  • Playing time: Cortes last season Barcelonamade 1 official appearance for the first team;

  • Leadership at Barcelona B: During the completed 2025/2026 season, the defender played 27 matches for the reserve team (Barcelona Atletic) and, despite being a defender, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assiststo his name.

Toni Fernandez heads to Italy: Buy-back clause included

The move of the 18-year-old talent to Venezia and the club's precautionary measures:

  • Loan and control: Barcelona management sent Toni Fernandez to the Italian league on loan. At the same time, the contract strictly includes a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause for any future transfer;

  • Level of talent: The 18-year-old winger had already managed to debut for the first team in La Liga (1 match);

  • Efficiency in the reserves: Fernandez played 24 matches for Barça B, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.

BarcelonaLa LigaTransfersLa MasiaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major change in Catalonia: Why did Casadó leave Barcelona?Major change in Catalonia: Why did Casadó leave Barcelona?Today, 09:18Dani Ceballos leaves Real Madrid and returns to his boyhood club!Dani Ceballos leaves Real Madrid and returns to his boyhood club!Today, 09:07Official: Borussia Dortmund signs Arsenal starOfficial: Borussia Dortmund signs Arsenal starToday, 08:38Football history rewritten: Enzo Fernández transfer enters the global top 4Football history rewritten: Enzo Fernández transfer enters the global top 4Today, 08:32Sensational acquisition in Brazil: Which club did Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos buy?Sensational acquisition in Brazil: Which club did Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos buy?Today, 08:28Fulham brings in a new star from Madrid: Why did Manuel Angel choose London?Fulham brings in a new star from Madrid: Why did Manuel Angel choose London?Today, 08:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday