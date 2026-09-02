Sensational acquisition in Brazil: Which club did Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos buy?
The legendary duo who defined an era in world football while playing for the Brazil national team and Real Madrid — Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos have taken an unexpected financial step. An investment consortium led by the two former stars has officially acquired an 80 percent stake in Inter de Limeira a club representing the country's third division (Serie C).
This investment deal is being received as a major sensation not only by the club's fans but by the entire South American football community.
80 million dollars and a 10-year strategic plan
The composition of the financial commitments of the consortium led by the legendary players:
Investment scale: Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos plan to allocate a total of 454 million Brazilian reais (approximately 80 million US dollars) over the next 10 years to develop the club's infrastructure, academy, and squad;
Controlling stake: The investors have fully acquired 80 percent of the club's shares with the aim of taking full control of the team's management;
Main goal: To ensure the club's financial stability, eliminate debts, and most importantly — to lead the team to the Brazilian Serie A (elite division) in the short term.
113-year history: What kind of team is Inter de Limeira?
The historical roots of the club that has become the center of the new project:
Centennial team: Inter de Limeira was founded in 1913 and has 113 years of rich traditions;
Bright victories of the past: The team experienced its golden era in the 1980s — they won the Brazilian second division title twice and achieved a historic championship in the prestigious Campeonato Paulista;
Rebirth: Now, Ronaldo's vast business experience in management (previously gathered at Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro) and Roberto Carlos's international connections will serve to revitalize this historic team.
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