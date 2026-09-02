Dani Ceballos leaves Real Madrid and returns to his boyhood club!

Having won every possible trophy in European and Spanish football with Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos has made a significant and symbolic turn in his career. The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder, following the expiration of his contract with the 'Royal Club', has officially returned as a free agent to Real Betis, the club where he was developed.

Ceballos with the Andalusians until the summer of 2029 signed a long-term contract.

Return to Betis: A childhood dream and a new era

Details of the player's past at Betis and the new agreement:

The familiar school: Ceballos defended the colors of the Betis first team from 2014 to 2017, winning the Segunda title and securing promotion to La Liga with the club;

Free agent status: The 30-year-old playmaker joined the Seville club for free (no transfer fee) and is expected to become the central figure of the club for the next three years.

16 titles at Real: What legacy did Dani leave behind?

Ceballos defended the colors of Real Madrid from 2017 to 2026, appearing in a total of 215 official matches and adding 16 trophies to his record:

3 times — UEFA Champions League winner;

3 times — FIFA Club World Cup winner;

2 times — UEFA Super Cup winner;

2 times — Spanish La Liga champion;

1 time — Copa del Rey winner;

3 times — Spanish Super Cup winner;

1 time — FIFA Intercontinental Cup winner.

In addition, during his loan spell at Arsenal in London, he also won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

International career

Performance for the Spanish national team and youth categories: