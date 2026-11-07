Disorder on board: Tashkent court sentences Russian passenger to 7 days in jail

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Disorder on board: Tashkent court sentences Russian passenger to 7 days in jail

A court verdict has been delivered against a citizen of the Russian Federation who caused a disturbance and altercation both on board flight HY-552 from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent and on the apron of the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the intoxicated passenger, while descending the aircraft stairs, intentionally throwing his black suitcase onto the asphalt below, and subsequently acting aggressively toward staff upon reaching the ground.

Drunkenness on board and aggression on the apron

According to official information provided by law enforcement agencies, the incident unfolded as follows:

  • Disorder on the aircraft: During the international flight, the Russian citizen consumed alcoholic beverages, shouted while intoxicated, and grossly violated the peace of surrounding passengers and flight safety requirements;

  • Throwing a suitcase from the stairs: After the plane landed at the capital's airport, the passenger continued the disturbance while descending the stairs. He threw his luggage down, posing a threat to the safety of airport staff and other passengers;

  • Disobeying staff orders: Even after deplaning, he remained in a state of agitation, refusing to comply with the lawful demands of the transport public safety department officers who arrived at the scene, and actively resisted them.

Court verdict: 7 days of administrative detention

The offending foreign citizen was apprehended at the scene by law enforcement authorities and held administratively liable:

  • Charges under the Code: A report was drawn up against him under two relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan (petty hooliganism and failure to comply with the lawful demands of an internal affairs officer);

  • Court decision: During the court hearing held on November 6, case documents and evidence were reviewed, and the offender was sentenced to 7 days of administrative detention.

Law enforcement agencies once again reminded that disturbing public order on international and domestic flights, as well as within airport territory, and failing to comply with the demands of crew and security personnel will strictly result in legal consequences.

Tashkent International Airportflight HY-552administrative detentionhooliganism
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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