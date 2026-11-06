Which card numbers can you disclose, and which ones should you not? An essential guide

Today, bank plastic cards and mobile payment systems have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, the number of cybercriminals attempting to steal citizens' financial assets through various tricks is increasing day by day. Often, due to ignorance or carelessness, citizens provide the most important confidential card information to strangers and end up losing all their savings.

To ensure the security of your funds, it is crucial to clearly understand which bank card information can be shared and which must be kept secret.

3 pieces of information that must be kept strictly confidential

Fraudsters require the following information to withdraw money from a card; you must never tell these to anyone:

The expiration date must not be disclosed: The date (month and year) on the front of the card is a key element for making online payments and linking the card to third-party applications;

The name and surname must not be shared: Providing the cardholder's name and surname to unauthorized persons can compromise security;

Sharing the SMS code is strictly prohibited: Never tell anyone the one-time confirmation code (SMS-code) sent to your phone number, even to those who introduce themselves as bank employees or payment system operators. Banks and payment systems will never ask for this code.

Which information is permitted to be disclosed?

Only one piece of information is sufficient for others to transfer money to your card:

You can share the 16-digit number only with people you trust: The 16-digit number displayed on the front of the card is sufficient to receive funds;

Neither an SMS-code nor the card's expiration date is ever required for money to be deposited into your card!

To increase awareness and avoid becoming a victim of fraud, send this reminder to your loved ones and family members.