In which region is one kilogram of plov the most expensive?

It has been revealed how much it costs to prepare one kilogram of plov, a beloved national dish in Uzbekistan. The Statistics Agency has published the "Plov Index" for October 2026. According to the calculations, the most expensive plov was recorded in Tashkent city, while the cheapest was in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

According to data provided by the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, the calculated cost of ingredients required to prepare one kilogram of plov in October amounted to 134,146 soums in Tashkent city. This is the highest figure among the country's regions.

Conversely, the lowest value was observed in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, where preparing one kilogram of plov was estimated at 113,356 soums.

Calculated cost of one kilogram of plov by region:

Republic of Karakalpakstan — 113,356 soums;

Andijan region — 119,239 soums;

Bukhara region — 124,523 soums;

Jizzakh region — 122,467 soums;

Kashkadarya region — 125,760 soums;

Navoi region — 123,925 soums;

Namangan region — 122,459 soums;

Samarkand region — 126,747 soums;

Surkhandarya region — 125,231 soums;

Syrdarya region — 118,194 soums;

Tashkent region — 127,769 soums;

Fergana region — 130,411 soums;

Khorezm region — 123,885 soums;

Tashkent city — 134,146 soums.

It is noted that these calculations take into account the prices of the main ingredients necessary for preparing plov. Specifically, the cost of one kilogram of rice, 700 grams of beef, one kilogram of carrots, 300 grams of onions, 300 milliliters of sunflower oil, 100 grams of chickpeas, 10 grams of cumin, and 20 grams of salt were included in the calculation.

Comparing current figures with the previous period also reveals interesting results. As a reminder, in June 2026, the calculated cost of preparing one kilogram of plov was 126,807 soums in Tashkent city, 123,759 soums in Fergana region, and 105,215 soums in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

For information, the "Plov Index" has been maintained in Uzbekistan since January 2020. This indicator is formed based on the prices of products used to prepare plov.

An important aspect is that the published figures do not represent the price of ready-made plov sold in restaurants, canteens, or other catering establishments in the regions. They only represent the calculated cost of the ingredients necessary to prepare one kilogram of plov.