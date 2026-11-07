Man could face five years in prison for creating AI-generated wolf image

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Man could face five years in prison for creating AI-generated wolf image

In South Korea, a 40-year-old man could face serious penalties for using artificial intelligence to create a realistic image of a wolf roaming city streets and posting it online. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $6,700 for his actions.

Today, creating various digital images using artificial intelligence technology has become commonplace for millions of people. While some images are clearly artificial, others are almost indistinguishable from real photographs. However, the misuse of such capabilities, even in seemingly harmless creative acts, can have serious consequences.

This in South Korea is a clear example of such an event. The case concerns an image of a wolf depicted as walking through the streets of Daejeon, located in the center of the country.

At first glance, creating an image of a lone wolf walking through city streets using AI might not seem like a crime. However, there was another aspect to the situation: a wolf was actually being searched for in the city at that time.

On April 8, South Korean media reported that a wolf named Neukgu had escaped from the Daejeon Zoo. Following this, reports appeared on social media claiming the animal had been spotted on city streets, accompanied by an image presented as a photograph. However, this material, accepted as a photo, was actually created using AI based on a text prompt.

South Korean officials stated that this fake image significantly hindered search efforts. They noted that "a single AI-altered image delayed the capture of the wolf by nine days." Furthermore, the prolonged involvement of police and firefighters in the search caused serious disruptions to their primary duties of ensuring public safety.

Concerned that the wolf might roam the streets and pose a threat to the public, local authorities were forced to take a series of emergency measures. Specifically, primary schools in Daejeon were temporarily closed, and special emergency teams were deployed to ensure public safety.

Unfortunately, by the time it was discovered that the image causing these large-scale measures was fake, the situation had already become quite complicated. Police officers spent a significant amount of time searching various parts of the city.

In the end, Neukgu was found in the outskirts of Daejeon. If the fake AI-generated photo had not spread, the wolf could have been found much earlier.

The author of the image turned out to be a 40-year-old local man. He admitted to creating the realistic wolf image using AI and posting it online. The man claimed he did it "just for fun."

However, his prank could now lead to serious legal consequences. Under South Korean law, the man could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined up to $6,700.

This incident once again demonstrated the serious consequences that can arise when AI-generated images are accepted as reality.

South KoreaDaejeonArtificial IntelligenceNeukguLegal Consequences
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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