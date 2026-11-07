What makes Manchester City's new star stand out?

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has highly praised the club's sensational summer signing, midfielder Elliot Anderson, for his adaptation to the team and the meaningful football he has been displaying. As a reminder, the 24-year-old England international moved from Nottingham Forest to the "Cityzens" during the summer transfer window for a record fee of 116 million pounds sterling.

In an interview with Goal, the former defender did not hide that he initially had doubts about this transfer, but emphasized that the player's character and consistency have provided answers to all questions.

"I was skeptical at first, but now he is the best": Richards' admission

While discussing the player's integration into the star-studded environment, Micah Richards expressed the following thoughts:

Adaptation and character: "It wasn't about skill. He is an incredibly strong player who has already proven he can play at a high level and has worn the England national team jersey. But sometimes everything depends on character. How do you fit into a collective where great stars and players who have won every trophy are gathered? Despite a shaky start, at the moment I consider him Manchester City's best player this season," said the former defender.

Attacking potential: The expert also expressed confidence that Anderson's effectiveness in the attacking line will increase even further: "I think he is capable of more. Everything depends on the tasks and responsibilities given on the pitch."

Comparison with Rodri: Differences in playing style

Richards also analyzed the differences between Rodri, the main anchor in the center, and Anderson:

Control and tempo: When Rodri was on the pitch, he acted as a conductor in terms of controlling the tempo of the game, holding the ball, and escaping pressure;

Dynamics and mobility: "Anderson can also control the game, but he is a much more dynamic, fast, and mobile player compared to Rodri," noted Richards.

Season numbers:

Number of matches: 14 matches;

Productivity: 1 goal and 2 assists;

Transfer value: 116 million pounds sterling.

The young midfielder's confident actions on the pitch, especially in key Champions League and Premier League clashes, are taking the team's game to a new level.