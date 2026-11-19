Keyn, the younger brother of Lamine Yamal, the young star of the Spanish national football team and FC Barcelona, is also attracting public attention. The 4-year-old boy has become the face of the "Boss" fashion brand's new advertising campaign, which launched earlier this month.

Keyn is featured modeling clothes from the brand's new collection. His participation in the advertising project has sparked interest on social media. For many, it was unexpected news that a child still of preschool age is collaborating with a famous international brand.

Currently, his older brother Lamine Yamal has captured the world's attention with his successes on the football pitch. Now, another member of the family has begun to make a name for himself in the world of fashion.

Interestingly, Keyn's first steps in the advertising industry are being compared to his brother's football career. Of course, it is too early to draw any conclusions about the four-year-old's future path. However, his participation in a famous brand's campaign has already become a notable event.

Perhaps even Lamine Yamal did not imagine his brother would achieve such early fame.