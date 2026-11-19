In China, household waste is being converted into electricity and construction bricks
An unusual and effective method of waste processing has been implemented in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Here, even household waste that is unsuitable for recycling is being used as a valuable resource. Instead of burying it in landfills, it is burned in special plants to generate electricity.
The most interesting aspect of the process is that the ash remaining after the waste is burned is not discarded either. Using special technologies, these residues are processed into various construction materials, including bricks. In this way, waste once considered useless is transformed into two types of useful products — electricity and construction materials.
Efforts to develop such a system in Shenzhen have been ongoing since 2019. Its main goal is not just to eliminate waste, but to extract as much benefit from it as possible.
This approach serves to solve several important tasks: it reduces the volume of household waste, decreases the need for landfills, and eases the pressure on the use of natural resources.
This experience demonstrates that waste can be viewed not as an environmental problem, but as a resource with economic value through recycling.
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