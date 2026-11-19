An unusual and effective method of waste processing has been implemented in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Here, even household waste that is unsuitable for recycling is being used as a valuable resource. Instead of burying it in landfills, it is burned in special plants to generate electricity.

The most interesting aspect of the process is that the ash remaining after the waste is burned is not discarded either. Using special technologies, these residues are processed into various construction materials, including bricks. In this way, waste once considered useless is transformed into two types of useful products — electricity and construction materials.