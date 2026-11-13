New prices announced for MacBook Pro M5 laptops

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New prices announced for MacBook Pro M5 laptops

Prices have been announced for MacBook Pro models featuring M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips. The list includes the 2025 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 and the new 2026 14-inch and 16-inch models. Some configurations are offered with discounts.

MacBook Pro M5, 14-inch (2025):

• 16 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $1899
• 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $2200

MacBook Pro M5 Pro, 14-inch (2026):

• 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $2369
• 48 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $3500
• 36 GB RAM, 2 TB storage (M5 Max) — $3850

MacBook Pro M5 Pro, 16-inch (2026):

• 24 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $2630
• 48 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $3550
• 64 GB RAM, 1 TB storage — $3900
• 36 GB RAM, 2 TB storage (M5 Max) — $3850
• 48 GB RAM, 2 TB storage (M5 Max) — $4550

Prices may change almost daily. Some models are available with significant discounts. It is recommended to verify current pricing before purchase.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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