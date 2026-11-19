In South Korea, it has been revealed that a candidate who achieved an exceptionally high score on a state exam used illegal methods. A participant named Han Won-seok confessed to using a hidden camera, a smartphone, and artificial intelligence to find the answers during both stages of the exam.

In the first stage, the candidate scored 397.5 out of 400 points. He answered only one out of 160 questions incorrectly. In the second stage, he scored 663 out of 800 points, securing first place in the overall results.

Such high scores raised suspicions among internet users. Although Han initially denied the accusations, he later admitted to violating exam rules during a YouTube broadcast with his lawyer present.

He explained that he photographed the questions using a miniature camera and sent the images to an artificial intelligence system. He then checked the answers prepared by the system using his smartphone. The candidate used this method in both stages of the exam.

Han apologized to other candidates for his actions. He also contacted the Seoul police himself and submitted a written confession regarding his conduct.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance is considering suspending the validity of the candidate's qualification certificate confirming he passed the exam.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the problem of illegal use of modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and hidden electronic devices, in examinations.