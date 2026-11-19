Carlsen refuses to play classical games against Assaubayeva for two consecutive days
The Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen at the Total Chess World Championship tournament against the Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayevadid not play a classical chess game for two consecutive days. In both cases, he was handed a technical defeat. This was reported by India Today.
A test tournament for the Total Chess World Championship, combining classical, rapid, and blitz formats, is taking place in Budapest. Carlsen had an unsuccessful group stage, failing to win any of his 10 classical games. As a result, his live rating dropped by 21.8 points to 2801.2. Thus, the chess player is at risk of falling below the 2800-point threshold for the first time in nearly 17 years.
In the tournament's play-off stage, Carlsen faced Bibisara Assaubayeva in a match for 17th–20th place. After the first day's rapid and blitz games, the Norwegian led 11.5:0.5. Consequently, the result of the classical game could not change the overall winner of the match.
For this reason, Carlsen did not participate in the classical game. After the designated waiting time expired, he was handed a technical defeat, resulting in a daily score of 11.5:8.5 in his favor. This game did not affect his FIDE rating.
The next day, the players competed again. In the rapid and blitz matches, Carlsen dominated with a score of 10:2. This time, he again refused to play the classical game. With a technical victory awarded to Assaubayeva, the second day's match ended in a 10:10 draw.
Explaining his decision, Carlsen stated that there is no point in playing a classical game once the daily match result is already decided. He emphasized that the result of such a game should not affect his rating.
Thus, at the end of the two-day matches, Carlsen prevailed over Assaubayeva and will continue to compete for 17th place in the tournament.
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