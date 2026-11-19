The Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen at the Total Chess World Championship tournament against the Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayevadid not play a classical chess game for two consecutive days. In both cases, he was handed a technical defeat. This was reported by India Today.

A test tournament for the Total Chess World Championship, combining classical, rapid, and blitz formats, is taking place in Budapest. Carlsen had an unsuccessful group stage, failing to win any of his 10 classical games. As a result, his live rating dropped by 21.8 points to 2801.2. Thus, the chess player is at risk of falling below the 2800-point threshold for the first time in nearly 17 years.

In the tournament's play-off stage, Carlsen faced Bibisara Assaubayeva in a match for 17th–20th place. After the first day's rapid and blitz games, the Norwegian led 11.5:0.5. Consequently, the result of the classical game could not change the overall winner of the match.