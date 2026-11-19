In Tashkent, the activities of an organized criminal group that habitually committed extortion by resolving street disputes through violence and hooliganism have been halted. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of the Republic of Uzbekistan officially announced this.

Special operation and arrests

As a result of a large-scale special operation conducted in cooperation with the Ministry's Criminal Investigation Department, its regional divisions, and officers of the State Security Service (SSS), the members of this criminal gang were identified and apprehended. The identities of the criminal group's leader and its active members were confirmed:

Umid Abduganiyev: Nicknamed "Dolya", previously convicted under Article 169 (theft) of the Criminal Code.

Izzat Yoldoshev: Nicknamed "Skar", previously convicted under Article 168 (fraud) of the Criminal Code.

Rustam Ziyayev: Nicknamed "Tuz", previously convicted under Article 169, 226 (forgery of documents, stamps, blanks, their sale or use) and Article 277 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code.

Davron Abduganiyev: Nicknamed "Dodi".

An 11,000-dollar extortion episode

According to official reports, several instances of the group members' criminal activities have been identified. One of these occurred in September 2026. A financial agreement took place between two acquaintances, where one lent his partner 11,000 dollars for one year to start a business venture.

Upon learning of this transaction, members of the criminal group intervened in the relationship between the two acquaintances in November without any grounds or legal rights. Using force, they intimidated the borrower, coerced him into handing over the 11,000 dollars belonging to his acquaintance, and spent the obtained money on their own needs instead of returning it to the owner.

Criminal group members Nickname Previous convictions Umid Abduganiyev Dolya Theft (Article 169) Izzat Yoldoshev Skar Fraud (Article 168) Rustam Ziyayev Tuz Theft, Forgery, Hooliganism Davron Abduganiyev Dodi Information not provided

Systemic villainy and threats

The MIA report notes that the actions of this organized criminal group did not discriminate based on age, gender, social status, cause, or subject. They demanded millions in funds from citizens through threats, intimidation, extortion, and violence regarding various issues such as phone sales, wage collection, car buying and selling, and demands for earned money. The criminals forced their victims to remain silent by threatening them against contacting law enforcement agencies.

In his testimony, one of the victims emphasized the severity of the threats: "There was a threat with a knife. They threatened my family, disturbed the peace of my family. They threatened to stop my wedding."

In connection with this case, a criminal case has been initiated against the members of the criminal group under Article 165, Part 2 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Investigative actions are currently underway.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has requested that any citizens who have suffered at the hands of this organized criminal group should contact law enforcement agencies.

In your opinion, what measures would be most effective in combating the emergence of such organized criminal groups on the streets of Tashkent and preventing them from recruiting young people? Leave your thoughts in the comments!