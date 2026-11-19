A group of youths suspected of vandalizing street-side drinking water dispensers and stealing the cash inside in two districts of Tashkent has been apprehended. This was reported by the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department.

Previously, videos had circulated on social media showing unidentified individuals breaking into water dispensers and taking the money from them. These images sparked discussions among users.

Tashkent City IIBB officers analyzed the videos and identified the individuals involved. It was revealed that the suspects had broken into filtered drinking water dispensers installed in the capital's Uchtepa and Yunusobod districts and stolen the cash inside.

During the search operations, R.A. (born in 2004), I.S. and M.N. (born in 2007), A.Q. (born in 2008), N.G‘. (born in 2010), and R.O. (born in 2011) were detained.

In connection with this incident, the Investigation Department of the Uchtepa District Coordination Office of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case under Article 169 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to theft.

Currently, the involvement of those detained in other similar incidents is being investigated. Following the conclusion of the investigation, a legal assessment of their actions will be provided.