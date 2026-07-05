Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $32.8 billion in five months

·20·Economy
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $32.8 billion in five months

In January-May 2026, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to 32.8 billion US dollars. According to the National Statistics Committee, this is 3.7 percent more than in the corresponding period last year.

During the reporting period, export volume amounted to 12.6 billion dollars, a decrease of 15.5 percent. Imports reached 20.1 billion dollars, an increase of 20.8 percent compared to the indicator from one year ago.

Excluding gold, goods exports amounted to 6.5 billion dollars. This is 29.4 percent more than in January-May 2025.

In the first five months of the year, Uzbekistan conducted trade relations with 185 countries of the world.

The largest share of foreign trade turnover fell to China — 23.4 percent. Following were Russia at 17.6 percent, Kazakhstan at 6.9 percent, Turkey at 3.7 percent, and Afghanistan at 2.8 percent.

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