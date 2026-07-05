WORLD CUP 2026. Tonight, two big Round of 16 matches will take place

The decisive matches of the 2026 World Cup continue. Tonight and tomorrow morning, fans are in for two exciting encounters — Brazil will face Norway, while Mexico will take on England.

In both matches, the losing team will bid farewell to the tournament. That means there is no way back on the pitch.

Brazil against Haaland's Norway

In the first match of the night program, the national teams of Brazil and Norway will test each other's strength.

Brazil will take to the pitch as one of the tournament favorites, while Norway, led by Erling Haaland, will attempt to cause a sensation. The Scandinavians' physical power and aerial dominance could pose the main threat to the Brazilians.

The match kicks off on July 6 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

England faces a serious test from Mexico

In the second match of the morning, the national teams of Mexico and England will battle for a quarterfinal spot.

England is considered the favorite in terms of squad and skill. However, Mexico, with its fighting spirit at World Cups, fast-paced attacks, and strong fan support, can cause problems for any opponent.

This match starts on July 6 at 05:00 Tashkent time.

Today's match schedule

WORLD CUP 2026, knockout stage:

01:00 — Brazil – Norway

05:00 — Mexico – England

Four strong national teams, star players, and two quarterfinal spots in one night. There will be time to sleep later, but matches like these don't come around every day.