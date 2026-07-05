Jürgen Klopp Becomes Head Coach of the German National Team

A new era is beginning for the German national team. Renowned specialist Jürgen Klopp has been appointed as head coach of the Nationalmannschaft.

This was reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page.

The decision on the appointment is final

According to Romano, negotiations are currently ongoing regarding the terms of a long-term contract with Klopp and his departure from the Red Bull system.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the 59-year-old specialist's appointment as head coach of the German national team has been decided.

Klopp to part ways with Red Bull

Jürgen Klopp has been working as Director of International Football Relations in the Red Bull system since 2025.

His current contract with the company runs until 2029. Now the parties are discussing the terms of ending this partnership prematurely.

Successful spell at Liverpool

Before joining Red Bull, Klopp managed Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.

The German specialist achieved great success at the English club, leading the team to the pinnacle of European and English football. His emotional style, high-pressing football and skill in working with players earned him great respect among fans.

Klopp replaces Nagelsmann

On July 3, the German Football Association announced that its cooperation with Julian Nagelsmann had been terminated prematurely.

At that time, the federation had already announced that it had begun negotiations with Jürgen Klopp. Now the name of the new head coach of the Nationalmannschaft is effectively confirmed.

German fans can expect more aggressive, intense and emotional football from the national team under Klopp. The main question now is — can he turn the Nationalmannschaft into a team that competes for major trophies again?