325 Giant Cows Imported to Uzbekistan: Will Meat Prices Drop?

·43·Economy
325 Giant Cows Imported to Uzbekistan: Will Meat Prices Drop?

For the first time, 325 large-breed cows have been imported to Uzbekistan from China. They traveled a distance of over 4,000 kilometers, with each animal weighing up to nearly 900 kilograms.

Experts note that this breed is distinguished by its high productivity. Each cow is expected to produce up to 5,500 liters of milk per year, adapt quickly to local climatic conditions, and play a significant role in developing livestock breeding.

The introduction of these new breeds of cattle may serve to increase livestock efficiency, boost milk and meat production volumes, and ensure the domestic market is supplied with high-quality products.

According to experts, the increase in livestock numbers could have a positive impact on reducing future meat shortages, increasing market supply, and controlling sharp spikes in beef prices.

At the same time, specialists remind that meat prices do not depend solely on the number of livestock. Factors such as the cost of feed, logistics expenses, production costs, and market demand also exert a significant influence. Therefore, price stabilization will depend on the overall state of these factors.

UzbekistanChina
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