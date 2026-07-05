Ronaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the Earthquake

·32·World
Ronaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the Earthquake

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt video message to 11-year-old Andres Meles, who was severely injured in the earthquake in Venezuela, making his dream come true. This was reported by the Sport publication.

According to reports, as a result of the powerful earthquake, Andres lost one of his legs, and his family members died under the rubble. Rescuers managed to pull the boy out from the rubble in critical condition.

Andres, who was being treated in the hospital, had one biggest dream: to own a Panini sticker featuring his favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. After this story spread widely on social media, Ronaldo did not remain indifferent to the boy's request.

The football star recorded a special video message for Andres and also sent him a sticker. In the video, Ronaldo wished the boy a speedy recovery and said he would personally invite him to one of his matches in the future.

"I'm sending you a heartfelt hug through this video. After you recover, I want to invite you to one of my matches. I would be happy to meet you," said Ronaldo.

Andres, who received the unexpected gift, could not hide his joy, saying it was one of the most unforgettable events of his life.

After being rescued, Andres also revealed another dream. He said he dreams of pasting a Cristiano Ronaldo sticker in his album dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalVenezuelaPaniniFIFA
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