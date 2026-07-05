Aamir Khan gets married for the third time (video)

·2·Culture
Aamir Khan gets married for the third time (video)

Bollywood star Aamir Khan officially married his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, with whom he has been in a relationship for many years, today, July 5. This is the actor's third marriage.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony was organized in a very modest manner at Aamir Khan's residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. Only family members and closest friends were invited to the ceremony.

The marriage was officially registered under India's Special Marriage Act. The couple preferred to celebrate the wedding in a private and family setting, avoiding a grand celebration.

A photo of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao together at an event.

After the ceremony, the bride and groom organized a small lunch for their close relatives and friends.

The news about the wedding of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt has sparked great interest among fans. Many are congratulating the couple on their new stage of life and wishing them happiness and harmony.

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