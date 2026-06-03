Cancer-Halting Drug Amazes Scientists

A new hope has emerged in the fight against cancer. According to The Guardian, an innovative drug called Amivantamab has demonstrated high efficacy in treating severe forms of head and neck cancer.

According to reports, this medication was tested during extensive clinical trials conducted in 11 countries. A total of 102 patients participated in the study, all of whom were in critical condition and had previously failed to achieve expected outcomes from chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The study results have astonished experts. Tumors completely disappeared in 15 participants, an outcome described as an 'unprecedented breakthrough' in the medical community.

It is noted that Amivantamab is administered via subcutaneous injection once every three weeks. Scientists are currently continuing research and plan to evaluate its efficacy and safety in broader clinical phases.

Experts view this result as the dawn of a new era in oncology, emphasizing that this drug could offer new hope to many patients in the future.