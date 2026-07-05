House prices changed in Tashkent: the most expensive and cheapest districts

No sharp price fluctuations were observed in the Tashkent real estate market over the course of a month. At the same time, while housing prices slightly increased in some districts, a decrease was recorded in certain areas. This was reported by the National Center for Mass Valuation of Real Estate.

According to the analysis of listings on central electronic trading platforms, as of July 1, the average price of apartments in multi-story buildings was 16.5 million soums per square meter. This figure is slightly higher compared to the previous month.

The most expensive apartments were recorded in Shaykhantakhur district. Here, the average price per square meter reached 25.3 million soums. Mirobod (23.2 million soums) and Yakkasaray (20.5 million soums) districts followed.

The cheapest housing was observed in Yangihayot, Sergeli, and Bektemir districts. In these areas, the average price per square meter was around 11–11.5 million soums.

Prices also remained almost stable in the private housing market. The average value of one sotok of land rose from 912.9 million soums to 916.9 million soums within a month.

The most expensive area in this segment was Mirzo Ulugbek district, where the average price of one sotok of land amounted to 1.72 billion soums. Yakkasaray and Yunusabad districts followed. The cheapest private houses remain in Bektemir and Yangihayot districts.

Additionally, a slight decrease in private house prices was observed in Sergeli and Chilonzor districts over the month.