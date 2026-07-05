Kylian Mbappé sharply celebrates victory against Paraguay...

France national team forward Kylian Mbappé did not hide his emotions after the victory over Paraguay in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

After the final whistle, the French leader celebrated the victory demonstratively in front of the opposing players, responding in his own way to the tension during the match.

Mbappé looked toward the opposing player

As the match ended, Mbappé was passing by one of the Paraguay national team players.

At that moment, he suddenly turned toward his opponent and spread his arms wide. Then, as a symbol of victory, he clenched his fist tightly, openly displaying his emotions.

This action showed that the conflict on the field did not fully end with the final whistle.

Rough play provoked the French

Mbappé's reaction was not accidental. It is reported that during the match, the Paraguayan players played very aggressively and roughly, constantly trying to provoke the French players.

The French players expressed their dissatisfaction with the opponent's sharp actions several times. Despite this, the team did not succumb to the provocations and continued to fight for the result.

France wins by a minimal score

France defeated Paraguay 1-0, securing a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé from a penalty. The French captain was not only the author of the decisive goal but also became the center of fan discussion with his actions after the final whistle.

Do you think Mbappé's action was justified, or did he let his emotions get the better of him?