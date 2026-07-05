Gavi Fires Back at Cristiano Ronaldo Critics: «He Can Still Decide the Fate of the Game»

Gavi, the talented midfielder of the Spain national team and Barcelona, has responded to the criticism surrounding Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the young star, those rushing to write off the legendary striker are mistaken, and he remains a major threat on the pitch. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

At a press conference held ahead of the Spain vs Portugal clash in the World Cup knockout stage, Gavi shared warm words about the opposition's leader. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he dismissed talk that the 41-year-old striker is negatively affecting his team's performances.

«I always hear such things, but they are only said by fans or people who are not in his team. Those who play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo have boundless respect for him. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in history and is capable of changing the fate of a game at any moment,» says Gavi.

The Iberian Derby and the Midfield Battle

The clash between Spain and Portugal is one of the tournament's most anticipated events. Gavi is well aware that Luis de la Fuente's side must gain the upper hand in the central area to secure a quarter-final berth. He singled out the opponent's strengths.

«We have to admit, Portugal is the strongest opponent we have faced so far. They have a fantastic squad and skilful players. We must follow the coach's plan and show team solidarity. Their midfield is very strong, but our squad is also deep and rich in quality players,» added the Barcelona representative.

Gavi on His Style and Criticism

Interestingly, just like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gavi also frequently finds himself at the centre of criticism. His aggressive and uncompromising playing style provokes mixed reactions among many neutral fans. However, the 21-year-old footballer has no intention of abandoning his combative character.

«Maybe many expect me to make mistakes, because I fight to the very end on the pitch and that doesn't suit everyone. I consider myself a well-rounded footballer. My biggest advantage is my courage and competitiveness on the pitch. I will never change,» the midfielder stated, outlining his position.

According to Goal.com, this match will be the most serious test for both teams in the tournament. The persistence of the Ronaldo factor and Gavi's activity in the centre are expected to directly influence the outcome of the game.