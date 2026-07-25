Scientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleep

·47·Health
Scientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleep

Scientists have long been intrigued by how the brain signals to the body that it urgently needs rest when a person stays awake for a long time. Recent research by Chinese specialists, published in the journal "Nature Neuroscience", has shown that a little-studied neuromodulator called tryptamine plays a crucial role in this process.

Previously, adenosine was considered the primary substance forming sleep pressure, but it could not fully explain the entire picture of the process. Experiments revealed that the amount of tryptamine continuously increases in the cerebrospinal fluid of humans or animals while they are awake. This molecule acts on GPR139 receptors in the hypothalamus, activating neurons responsible for sleep. In tests conducted on mice and pigs, when tryptamine synthesis was blocked, the animals suffered and found it significantly harder to restore their sleep patterns.

Experts note that this discovery paves the way for creating a completely new generation of medications against insomnia. While current sleeping pills have a general inhibitory effect on the nervous system, causing side effects or addiction, an approach based on tryptamine activates the brain's natural mechanisms.

Since the studies have so far been conducted only on animals, it is still too early to immediately apply the discovery in practice. In the next stage, scientists plan to test this mechanism in the human body and verify its safety.

Nature NeuroscienceTryptamineAdenosineGPR139
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealedWhy does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealedYesterday, 11:4712 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...Yesterday, 11:13Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause thisWhy is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this19.07, 23:37Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answeredDoes doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered18.07, 17:27An important warning for those working in the heat...An important warning for those working in the heat...15.07, 13:18Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?13.07, 14:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Heatwave to reach +46°C: how to protect your body?
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies
A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner
A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner
Why does heat rash occur in infants? Expert recommendations
Why does heat rash occur in infants? Expert recommendations
Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed
Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed