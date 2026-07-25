Scientists discover a new molecule that regulates sleep

Scientists have long been intrigued by how the brain signals to the body that it urgently needs rest when a person stays awake for a long time. Recent research by Chinese specialists, published in the journal "Nature Neuroscience", has shown that a little-studied neuromodulator called tryptamine plays a crucial role in this process.

Previously, adenosine was considered the primary substance forming sleep pressure, but it could not fully explain the entire picture of the process. Experiments revealed that the amount of tryptamine continuously increases in the cerebrospinal fluid of humans or animals while they are awake. This molecule acts on GPR139 receptors in the hypothalamus, activating neurons responsible for sleep. In tests conducted on mice and pigs, when tryptamine synthesis was blocked, the animals suffered and found it significantly harder to restore their sleep patterns.

Experts note that this discovery paves the way for creating a completely new generation of medications against insomnia. While current sleeping pills have a general inhibitory effect on the nervous system, causing side effects or addiction, an approach based on tryptamine activates the brain's natural mechanisms.

Since the studies have so far been conducted only on animals, it is still too early to immediately apply the discovery in practice. In the next stage, scientists plan to test this mechanism in the human body and verify its safety.