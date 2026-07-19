Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this

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Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this

Vitamin D is essential for bone strength, immunity, and muscle function. However, in some cases, even if the body receives it in sufficient amounts, its absorption or assimilation can be impaired. Experts point out that the following factors are responsible for this.

1. Poor fat absorption

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Conditions that impair fat absorption in the intestines (celiac disease, Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, or gallbladder issues) also reduce the assimilation of Vitamin D.

2. Excess weight and obesity

In obesity, Vitamin D tends to accumulate more in adipose tissue. As a result, its active amount in the blood decreases, and the body cannot fully utilize it.

Yellow capsules in a wooden bowl and vegetable oil in a glass container.

3. Certain medications

Some drugs negatively affect Vitamin D metabolism. In particular, anti-epileptic drugs, glucocorticoids, certain antifungal medications, and orlistat, used for weight loss, can lower Vitamin D levels.

4. Liver and kidney diseases

For Vitamin D to convert into its active form in the body, it must first be processed by the liver and then by the kidneys. When the function of these organs is impaired, the biological activation of the vitamin is also disrupted.

5. Incorrect intake

Vitamin D is absorbed better when consumed with fat. Taking it on an empty stomach or with a completely fat-free meal can reduce its effectiveness. Also, it is not recommended to arbitrarily increase the dose without a doctor's advice.

Why is Vitamin D not absorbed? 5 factors that cause this
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