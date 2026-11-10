WBC title fight in Istanbul ends in a mass brawl in the ring (video)

The heavyweight bout for the WBC Silver championship belt at the spectacular Ülker Sports Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, ended in an unexpected mass disturbance and brawl. The match between local star and previously undefeated Umut Chamkiran and French representative of Azerbaijani descent Murad Aliyev spiraled out of control following the judges' decision.

12-round fight and the local star's first defeat

The fight lasted the full 12 rounds, with both boxers engaging in a fierce contest. In the end, the judges unanimously declared a victory for Murad Aliyev, who represents France. This result was recorded as the first defeat in the professional career of the previously unbeaten Umut Chamkiran.

However, the main conflict began after the decision was announced. Celebrating his victory, Murad Aliyev made provocative and insulting gestures toward the thousands of Turkish fans in the arena. This action sparked intense outrage among the spectators in the stands.

Event stage Situation Consequence and indicator Fight status Bout for the WBC Silver championship belt 12-round heavyweight clash Judges' decision Murad Aliyev declared the winner by unanimous decision Umut Chamkiran suffered the first defeat of his career Trigger for the conflict Aliyev's provocative actions toward the stands Fans broke through barriers and stormed the ring Situation in the ring Brawl, clash between teams and security guards Many chairs were thrown, live broadcast cut off Security measure Intervention by police and special security services Murad Aliyev was escorted to a safe place with great difficulty

"Aliyev's inappropriate behavior turned the large sports arena into a real battlefield in a matter of seconds — it became almost impossible to stop the crowd that had broken through the barriers."

Flying chairs and a cut live broadcast

Dozens of enraged fans climbed over security fences, stormed the ring, and attacked Aliyev. In an instant, a massive brawl broke out between the boxers' seconds, coaching staff, security personnel, and fans.

The situation became so dangerous that spectators began throwing metal chairs into the ring and at each other. Due to the chaos in the arena, the international broadcast was immediately cut off. Security forces barely managed to break through the crowd and escort the French representative out of the arena under special protection. International boxing organizations (specifically the WBC) are expected to launch an official disciplinary investigation into this incident and the boxer's unsportsmanlike conduct in the near future.

In your opinion, is the fans' storming of the ring justified by the boxer's provocation, or should both sides be severely punished? Share your opinion in the comments.