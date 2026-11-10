“If you don’t get married, your money will be refunded”: AI-powered dating service launches in China

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“If you don’t get married, your money will be refunded”: AI-powered dating service launches in China

An unusual startup has launched in China's technology market, overturning the business model of traditional dating apps. This artificial intelligence project, called Liangpei AI (“Good Match”), is promoting a principle unprecedented worldwide: if a user fails to start a family through the service, all the money they paid will be fully refunded (“marriage-or-refund”).

3-year guarantee and the philosophy of “not profiting from unhappiness”

The annual membership fee to use this service is set at 2,000 yuan (approximately 275–300 US dollars). According to the system's terms, if a client does not get married within three years from the date of registration, the company will refund all paid fees down to the last penny.

Startup founder Zeng Xinxun emphasizes that the modern online dating business should not profit from users remaining lonely and spending money on the service for years — the company is morally entitled to charge a fee only when the client actually builds a real family.

Service criteria

Traditional dating apps (Tinder, etc.)

Liangpei AI innovative system

Financial guarantee

Subscription fee is non-refundable

100% refund if no family is built in 3 years

Simultaneous candidates

Messaging with dozens of endless profiles

Strictly only one candidate at a time

Screening process

Superficial photos and a short questionnaire

20-minute voice interview and 25 deep questions

Main goal

Keeping the user in the app longer

Building a stable family quickly and getting them off the app

Security check

High risk of fake profiles

Real name, documents, and marital status are verified

“Our goal is not to distract people's attention with endless swipes. A dating service should charge a fee not because people remain lonely, but because they have found happiness.”

Zeng Xinxun, founder of Liangpei AI.

20-minute AI interview and strict rules

Registration in the app is not limited to filling out a simple questionnaire. The user undergoes a 20-minute deep voice interview with artificial intelligence and answers about 25 important questions. The algorithm creates a perfect digital profile by psychologically analyzing a person's family background, worldview, lifestyle, character, and expectations from a future spouse.

The most important rule is “only one candidate at a time”. The user is not allowed to chat with multiple people simultaneously. Until both parties finish the conversation and reach a definitive conclusion or decide to end the relationship, the system will not suggest a new match. This helps people focus their attention on only one person and eliminates superficiality.

Technology against the demographic crisis in China

The emergence of such a project is no coincidence. In recent years, marriage rates in China have dropped sharply, and “virtual fatigue” caused by standard apps is growing among young people. Liangpei AI is attempting to restore faith in the institution of marriage among youth through AI screening and financial guarantees.

How effective the system is and whether the business model justifies itself will be fully known by 2029, when the initial 3-year period ends and the first claims for refunds are processed.

Do you think the “refund if not married” principle and artificial intelligence can help people find true love and a stable family? Share your opinion in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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