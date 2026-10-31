5 healthiest dried fruits for the body

·2·Health
5 healthiest dried fruits for the body

Dried fruits are not only a sweet and delicious snack but also a source of fiber, potassium, iron, and antioxidants essential for the body. Because their water content is reduced, their nutrients are relatively concentrated. However, each one has different benefits for the body.

Below, we look at five types of healthy dried fruits that can be consumed daily.

1. Prunes — for bowel function

Prunes are considered one of the most beneficial products for the digestive system. Due to their dietary fiber and sorbitol content, they can stimulate bowel movement and help relieve constipation. They also contain potassium and vitamin K.

2. Dried apricots — a source of potassium and beta-carotene

Various types of dried apricots placed in white bowls.

Dried apricots are distinguished by their richness in potassium. Potassium is important for muscle function and maintaining normal blood pressure. Dried apricots also contain beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is essential for vision and the immune system.

3. Dried figs — rich in fiber and minerals

Dried figs in a compartmentalized dish with dried apricots in the background.

Dried figs contain dietary fiber, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. They help support the digestive process. Their calcium content is also noteworthy compared to other dried fruits.

4. Dates — a source of energy

Dates in a wooden bowl resting on fabric.

Because dates are rich in natural carbohydrates, they provide the body with quick energy. They also contain potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber. For this reason, they can be consumed as a light snack after physical activity.

5. Raisins — a source of potassium and antioxidants

Black raisins gathered on a white saucer and a wooden board.

Raisins are obtained by drying grapes and contain potassium, dietary fiber, and polyphenols. Potassium participates in heart and muscle function, while polyphenols are compounds that help protect cells from the effects of oxidative stress.

How much should you consume?

Although dried fruits are healthy, they contain a high concentration of natural sugar and calories. Therefore, eating them in large quantities is not recommended. For adults, one serving can be approximately 30 grams. Whenever possible, choose high-quality products without added sugar.

People with diabetes should pay special attention to the amount of dried fruit they consume. Also, snacking on them continuously between meals can have a negative impact on dental health.

Most importantly, dried fruits do not fully replace fresh fruits. It is more beneficial to consume them in moderation and in combination with a variety of other foods.

dried fruitshealthy eatingvitaminsdiet
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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