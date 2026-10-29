The 5 healthiest fruits for the body

Fruits are not only a delicious snack but also a source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants essential for the body. While some support the immune system, others are beneficial for heart health and digestion. So, which fruits should be on our table more often?

1. Avocado

Unlike many other fruits, avocado is rich in fats. The majority of these fats are monounsaturated, which are beneficial for the heart. Additionally, avocado contains fiber, potassium, and vitamins E and K. It can be added to salads or eaten with bread.

2. Orange

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C, which is necessary for immune function, skin repair, and iron absorption. They also contain potassium and other beneficial nutrients. It is better to eat the whole fruit rather than drinking it as juice, as this preserves the fiber.

3. Banana

A source of potassium and vitamin B6. Potassium is important for muscle function and maintaining normal blood pressure.

4. Apple

Pectin and other types of fiber in apples help improve bowel function. They can also prolong the feeling of satiety. It is more beneficial to eat apples with the skin on after washing them thoroughly, as a large portion of the fiber and certain plant compounds are located in the peel.

5. Pomegranate

Rich in antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols. The fiber and other beneficial substances it contains are important for a balanced diet.

Which fruit do you eat every day? Leave your thoughts in the comments.