10 antioxidant-rich foods besides pomegranate

Pomegranate is considered one of the fruits richest in antioxidants. However, substances that help protect the body from oxidative stress are also found in many other products. Black raspberries, strawberries, berries, spinach, coffee, and dark chocolate are among them. According to the MSN website, they contain various compounds that participate in protecting cells from damage.

Pomegranate contains punicalagins, flavonols, anthocyanins, and vitamin C. These substances have antioxidant properties. However, such compounds can also be obtained from other fruits and vegetables. Below are 10 products rich in antioxidants.

1. Elderberry

Elderberry is distinguished by its deep purple color. It contains anthocyanins. These compounds help protect cells from damage during the oxidation process. However, consuming raw elderberries can be dangerous. Therefore, they should only be eaten cooked.

2. Artichoke

Artichoke is a source of antioxidant compounds such as vitamin C, cynarin, and chlorogenic acid. It also contains other nutrients. Artichokes can be added to dishes and salads.

3. Blackberry

Blackberries contain vitamins C and E, anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and quercetin. These compounds have antioxidant properties. The fruit also contains fiber, making it a healthy choice for a daily diet.

4. Coffee

For many, coffee is one of the daily sources of antioxidants. It contains polyphenols, specifically phenolic acids. In some studies, coffee consumption has been linked to brain health and a reduced risk of certain chronic diseases. However, it is important to keep coffee intake moderate, especially for people sensitive to caffeine.

5. Strawberry

Strawberries are rich in anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and vitamin C. They also contain fiber, manganese, and folate. They can be consumed fresh, in fruit salads, or as part of other dishes.

6. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains cocoa flavanols, including catechin, epicatechin, and procyanidins. These compounds have been studied for their potential positive effects on cardiovascular health. However, when choosing chocolate, one should pay attention to the cocoa content and the amount of sugar.

7. Raspberry

Raspberries are rich in anthocyanins and ellagitannins. These substances are involved in fighting oxidative stress. In laboratory and animal studies, they have shown the ability to protect cells from damage. Further research is needed to determine their impact on human health.

8. Red wine

Red wine contains antioxidant compounds such as resveratrol and catechins. They have been studied in relation to heart health. However, this does not mean that drinking red wine is healthy. The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence confirming a safe level of alcohol consumption. Therefore, consuming alcohol for the purpose of obtaining antioxidants is not recommended.

9. Apple

Apples contain flavonoids such as chlorogenic acid and quercetin. A large portion of these antioxidant compounds is also found in the skin of the fruit. Therefore, apples can be washed thoroughly and eaten with the skin.

10. Spinach

Spinach is a source of lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants play an important role in supporting eye health. Spinach also contains nitrates, which may help with blood circulation and maintaining normal blood pressure.

Experts recommend not trying to get antioxidants from just one product, but rather including a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains in the diet. This is because the beneficial compounds in each product are different. Obtaining antioxidants through food is considered more preferable than taking them in the form of supplements.