The Heavy Price of Three Defeats: Uzbekistan Relegated to Group IV

The Uzbekistan men's national tennis team had an unsuccessful conclusion to their Davis Cup campaign in Kuala Lumpur. After an opening victory against Singapore, our tennis players lost three consecutive matches and were relegated to the Asia/Oceania Group IV.

The defeat in the decisive play-off match against Vietnam had particularly severe consequences for the team.

The tournament started with a win

Led by Sergey Lebed and Dmitriy Tomashevich, the Uzbekistan national team defeated Singapore 2-1 in their first Group A match.

Sergey Fomin secured the decisive point for the team with a successful performance in the doubles match, giving the squad a hopeful start to the tournament.

However, the situation changed completely in the subsequent matches.

Two defeats pushed the team to the bottom

Uzbekistani tennis players lost their second group match to the Philippines with a score of 1-2. This result was considered one of the tournament's surprises.

In the final round, the match against Jordan ended in a 0-3 defeat. As a result, Uzbekistan:

Defeated Singapore 2-1;

Lost to the Philippines 1-2;

Lost to Jordan 0-3.

Thus, the national team finished last in Group A and was forced to participate in a play-off match to remain in the Asia/Oceania Group III.

Vietnam prevailed in the decisive match

In the play-off match, Uzbekistan faced the Vietnam team, which had finished third in Group B.

In the first singles match, Amir Milushev lost to Ha Minh Duc Vu. After the Vietnamese player also won the second match, the outcome of the tie was decided prematurely — 0-2.

The doubles match was not played as it would not have affected the final result.

Uzbekistan will compete in Group IV in 2027

Davis Cup regional ties consist of two singles and one doubles match. After the group stage, separate play-off matches are held for promotion and relegation.

Following the defeat against Vietnam, Uzbekistan and the tournament hosts, Malaysia, were relegated to the 2027 Asia/Oceania Group IV. Iran, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Group II play-offs.

The Uzbekistan team had previously been relegated to Group III after a 1-3 loss to Nigeria in the World Group II play-offs in February. Now, dropping another level within a single season raises serious questions regarding the national team's roster, preparation, and youth reserves.

To return to the higher stages of the Davis Cup, the national team will now have to work their way up starting from Group IV.