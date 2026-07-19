Michael Olise breaks Pelé's record but sheds tears after painful defeat

·10·Sport
Michael Olise breaks Pelé's record but sheds tears after painful defeat

The third-place play-off at the World Cup turned into a true drama. In a 10-goal thriller between England and France, the English secured a 6-4 victory to claim the bronze medals. This match will be remembered not only for the result but also for the historic milestone set by Michael Olise. This is reported by Goal.com .

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise provided two assists for goals scored by Kylian Mbappé in this match. Thus, his total number of assists in the tournament reached 7. According to L'Equipe, Olise broke the legendary Pelé's record for the most assists in a single World Cup. The Brazilian legend recorded 6 assists in the 1970 tournament.

Despite his personal success, the 24-year-old footballer could not hold back his emotions after the final whistle. In the second half of the match held in Miami, Olise failed to capitalize on two golden opportunities. As France was mounting a comeback to make it 4-3, his errors in the 75th and 81st minutes proved costly for his team. It is reported that the player wept in the dressing room.

Deschamps' support and team spirit

France head coach Didier Deschamps embraced his distraught star after the game to offer comfort. The coach emphasized that he had a private conversation with the player and highly values his contribution throughout the tournament. Although France came to the tournament as the main favorites, they had to settle for fourth place.

During his two seasons in the Bundesliga, Michael Olise recorded 42 goals and 54 assists, becoming one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe. His performance at the World Cup was also at a high level, though he remains far behind the record of 12 total assists in World Cup history set by Lionel Messi.

Goal.com adds that Olise's transfer value has increased further following this tournament. Currently, the player aims to leave Bayern Munich and move to Real Madrid to play alongside his international teammate Kylian Mbappé. The Spanish giants have already begun monitoring the talented winger's movements.

Michael OlisePeléFranceWorld CupReal Madrid
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