A 53-year-old movie mistake that no one noticed has been discovered in the film “Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession”

In the famous comedy “Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession,” a movie mistake that had escaped the attention of viewers for 53 years has been discovered.

The issue concerns one of the final scenes of the film. A dagger is visible on the table in one shot. However, after the camera angle changes, it disappears without any explanation.

This minor detail went almost unnoticed for more than half a century. Viewers re-watching the film noticed this inconsistency and began discussing it on social media.

“Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession” is considered one of the most-watched comedies in Soviet cinema. Despite this, some minor continuity errors in it still spark new discussions.