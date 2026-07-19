One UI 9 testing based on Android 17 has started for Samsung Galaxy A34

South Korean tech giant Samsung is actively working on software updates for its popular smartphones. The company has unexpectedly begun internal testing of the One UI 9 shell based on the Android 17 operating system for the budget-friendly Galaxy A34 model. This step is an important milestone in ensuring the long-term support of the device. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Well-known insider Tarun Vats has discovered the first test firmware intended for the Galaxy A34 (SM-A346E) model on Samsung servers. This build, numbered A346EXXUFGZG8, indicates that the company has officially begun preparing the next-generation interface for devices in the international market. Usually, the start of such test processes means that a public beta release is approaching.

New features and Artificial Intelligence

One UI 9 promises not only visual changes but also features that fundamentally improve the user experience. According to reports, the new shell will focus on expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. This is especially useful for automating daily tasks and increasing system efficiency. Also, security settings will be further improved, and new mechanisms for protecting user data will be introduced.

According to ixbt.com, the update will make multitasking more flexible. Although the Galaxy A34 is not a foldable device, general optimizations in the One UI 9 interface will ensure that applications run faster and smoother on this model as well. This allows mid-range smartphone owners to enjoy flagship-level software capabilities.

So far, Samsung has not disclosed the official release date of One UI 9 for the Galaxy A34. However, insider Tarun Vats' forecasts often prove to be accurate. Previously, he accurately predicted the release dates for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series, as well as the early announcement of the One UI 8.0 beta version.

In the Uzbekistan market, the Galaxy A34 model has become very popular due to its price-to-quality ratio. Therefore, the introduction of the latest Android version for this smartphone is welcome news for local users as well. This once again confirms the main advantage of Samsung smartphones over competitors — long-term software support.

In conclusion, it can be said that Samsung is striving to develop its software ecosystem equally across all categories of devices. The start of Android 17 testing for the Galaxy A34 shows that the company cares not only about expensive flagships but also about models used by the general public.