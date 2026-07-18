Behzod Asrorov released on bail in Toby Forsythe death case

In the case involving the death of college football player Toby Forsythe in the US, Uzbek truck driver Behzod Asrorov was released on bail following the first court hearing, Uz24.uz reported.

The incident occurred in the state of Ohio. The late football player was reportedly 21 years old. The court allowed Asrorov to remain at liberty while wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Investigators suspect him of removing the dashcam from the truck after the accident. This aspect is being investigated separately as part of the case.

The investigation is not yet complete. If new circumstances are revealed during further checks, there is a possibility that additional charges may be brought against Asrorov.