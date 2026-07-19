Footage of traffic lights melting due to extreme heat in Tashkent circulates on social media

The heatwave continues in the capital. Today, footage appeared on social media showing traffic lights in Tashkent melting due to the high temperatures.

According to some drivers, their car thermometers showed +57°C. Such readings are usually felt even more intensely due to the impact of asphalt and direct sunlight.

The circulated footage has fueled discussions about how the heat in the city is affecting not only people but also infrastructure elements. So far, no official statement has been made regarding this situation.

The public is advised to follow safety precautions. It is necessary to avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day, wear headgear, and drink plenty of water.

To reduce the risk of heatstroke, it is advisable not to leave children or animals in closed cars and to postpone heavy physical labor to cooler times of the day.