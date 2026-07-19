Lionel Messi hints at farewell: Statement ahead of the final between Argentina and Spain

·3·Sport
Lionel Messi hints at farewell: Statement ahead of the final between Argentina and Spain

The football world stands on the brink of another historic moment. Argentina captain Lionel Messi has released an emotional statement regarding his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. The legendary forward, who will face Spain in the tournament's decisive match on North American soil, has dubbed this game the "Last Tango" of his career. This is reported by Goal.com .

Lionel Messi addressed his teammates and the entire nation on his social media pages, emphasizing how important this tournament is to him. According to the star from Rosario, the journey taken and the team unity are more valuable to him than the results achieved. This statement is being interpreted by many analysts as the player's farewell signal to the national team.

“A team that became family”

“The best thing about these years was not just the titles, but the entire journey. Being with this group every day, fighting together, getting back up in difficult times, and enjoying every step — that is what matters,” writes Lionel Messi. In his message, he also expressed special gratitude to the national team staff and coaching staff, comparing them to a single family.

The success of the Argentina national team in recent years is linked not only to talented players but also to the strong internal environment that has been building since 2018. Messi praised his team's resilience and their ability to overcome any obstacles together. In his view, regardless of the final result, this generation has already created an indelible history.

“The Last Tango” and future plans

Posting a photo in collaboration with his long-time sponsor, the adidas brand, Lionel Messi captioned it "The Last Tango." This phrase is typically used in the sports world to signify the final, most brilliant point of a career. Millions of fans around the world are interpreting these words as Messi's final match on the international stage.

The final match against Spain is not just another championship opportunity for Lionel Messi, but also a chance to bring a beautiful end to his unique career. The Argentina national team will attempt to defend the world title for the second consecutive time, a result rarely seen in football history.

As a reminder, Lionel Messi had already won all major trophies in his collection, including the Copa América and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. It is highly probable that the upcoming final will be his last official match in the national team jersey.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupFootballSpain
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