Tomorrow, air temperatures in some regions will rise to 48 degrees

·69·Uzbekistan
Tomorrow, air temperatures in some regions will rise to 48 degrees

On July 20, the scorching heat across Uzbekistan will intensify further. According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures in some regions are expected to reach up to +48 degrees. Additionally, strong winds and dust storms are possible in a number of provinces.

In Tashkent, the weather will be clear with no precipitation expected. Winds will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second, occasionally gusting up to 12–15 meters per second. Temperatures will range from +27…+29 degrees at night and around +41…+43 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the weather will be partly cloudy. No rain is expected. In some areas, winds may strengthen to 18 meters per second, potentially causing dust storms. Daytime temperatures will reach +34…+39 degrees.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the heat will be even more intense. Daytime air temperatures will rise to +40…+45 degrees. In some areas, wind speeds are expected to reach 20–22 meters per second, with dust storms likely.

No precipitation is expected in the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions either. Daytime temperatures will be around +40…+45 degrees. Strong winds may cause dust to rise in some places.

The highest temperatures are forecast for the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions. In these areas, the air will heat up to +43…+48 degrees. At the same time, the risk of strong winds and dust storms remains.

In the Fergana Valley regions — Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana — no precipitation is expected. Daytime temperatures will reach +40…+45 degrees.

Relatively cooler weather will persist in mountainous areas. Here, daytime temperatures may reach +30…+35 degrees, and up to +37 degrees in some locations.

Synoptics advise the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day, to consume plenty of water, and to pay special attention to the health of the elderly, children, and citizens with chronic illnesses.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkentKarakalpakstanKhorezm
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