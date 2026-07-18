Uzbek driver released after fatal traffic accident involving football player in the US

In the US, Behzod Asrarov, an Uzbek driver, has been released without bail following a traffic accident that resulted in the death of college football player Tobias Forsythe. The court has mandated that he wear an electronic monitoring device.

The accident occurred on July 5 in the state of Ohio. The truck driven by Asrarov collided with a passenger car, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Tobias Forsythe.

It is reported that 42-year-old Behzod Asrarov arrived in the US in 2024 through the Green Card program. He held a CDL license to operate a truck. Following the accident, he communicated with patrol officers via Google Translate due to a language barrier.

It is alleged that after the incident, he hid the dashcam in his pocket. Consequently, he has been charged with attempting to conceal or destroy physical evidence.

During the court hearing on July 10, Asrarov participated with the assistance of an interpreter. The court decided to release him without bail, subject to electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing. Depending on the results, additional charges may be brought against the driver.