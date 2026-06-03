What Charges Were Filed Against Uzbeks Involved in Street Racing in the US?

Six Uzbek nationals were arrested during a special raid in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. They are suspected of participating in street races and dangerous driving maneuvers.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in a parking lot near Paycor Stadium. Witnesses stated that some drivers performed dangerous maneuvers such as donuts and burnouts.

Stadium security notified police about suspicious activity involving Audi, BMW, Mustang, and Challenger vehicles. Police then monitored the area with a drone and secured the exits.

As a result, A. Valiyev, M. Esenova, M. Zaburova, B. Hamidullayev, D. Nurmatov, and T. Nurmatov were arrested. They have been charged with criminal trespass.

Additionally, Temur Nurmatov faces an extra charge of organizing a street race. The suspects pleaded not guilty in court. Bail was set at $2,500 for each individual.

According to local media reports, the suspects remain in custody.